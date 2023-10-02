Is Celsius (CELH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CELH has gained about 64.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -8.4%. This means that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). The stock is up 98.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, e.l.f. Beauty's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.3% so far this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

e.l.f. Beauty, however, belongs to the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #213. The industry has moved -27.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

