Is Celsius (CELH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 24.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CELH has moved about 47.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ingredion (INGR). The stock has returned 10.8% year-to-date.

For Ingredion, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.3% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Ingredion is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and Ingredion. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

