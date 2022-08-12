Is Celsius (CELH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 199 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CELH has moved about 38.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 3.1%. This shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.1%.

The consensus estimate for Chefs' Warehouse's current year EPS has increased 73.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, so CELH is performing better in this area. Chefs' Warehouse is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and Chefs' Warehouse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

