Is Celsius (CELH) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 32.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 55.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 9.4% on average. This means that Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 77.2%.

For e.l.f. Beauty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.4% so far this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #178. The industry has moved -40.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.