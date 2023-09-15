Is Celsius (CELH) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 26.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 94.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.8%. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). The stock is up 135.4% year-to-date.

In e.l.f. Beauty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.4% this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #176. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -23%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.