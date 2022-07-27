Is Celsius (CELH) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 198 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 69.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CELH has moved about 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.4%.

In Chefs' Warehouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 60.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.9% this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Chefs' Warehouse is also part of the same industry.

Celsius Holdings Inc. and Chefs' Warehouse could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

