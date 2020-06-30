Is Cellectis (CLLS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Cellectis (CLLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CLLS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Cellectis is a member of our Medical group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CLLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLLS's full-year earnings has moved 31.22% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CLLS has moved about 4.79% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.34%. As we can see, Cellectis is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CLLS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.48% so far this year, so CLLS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on CLLS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

