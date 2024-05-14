Is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLBT's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CLBT has moved about 28.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 6.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cellebrite DI Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MoneyLion Inc. (ML). The stock is up 28.8% year-to-date.

For MoneyLion Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 262.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cellebrite DI Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.2% so far this year, so CLBT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MoneyLion Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #61. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.1%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. and MoneyLion Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

