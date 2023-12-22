Is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLBT's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CLBT has returned 91.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 22.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cellebrite DI Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). The stock is up 27.1% year-to-date.

For FirstCash Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 175 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 51.1% this year, meaning that CLBT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FirstCash Holdings, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +21.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cellebrite DI Ltd. and FirstCash Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.