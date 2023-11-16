Is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is one of 316 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLBT's full-year earnings has moved 19.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CLBT has gained about 83.5% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 12.3%. This shows that Cellebrite DI Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 52.9%.

Over the past three months, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cellebrite DI Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 176 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.2% so far this year, so CLBT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cellebrite DI Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

