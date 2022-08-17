Is Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Celcuity's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Celcuity had US$15.0m of debt, up from US$14.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$66.9m in cash, so it actually has US$51.9m net cash. NasdaqCM:CELC Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

How Healthy Is Celcuity's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Celcuity had liabilities of US$4.15m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$66.9m and US$95.3k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$47.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Celcuity's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Celcuity has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Celcuity can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, Celcuity shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it has a profitable product.

So How Risky Is Celcuity?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Celcuity lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$27m and booked a US$31m accounting loss. But at least it has US$51.9m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Celcuity has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

