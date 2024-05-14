Is Celcius Growing Fast Enough?

Shares of Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) have a lot of growth already priced in, but is the company going to live up to the lofty expectations? In this video, Travis Hoium shows why the headline numbers don't tell the full story for Celsius so far in 2024.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 11, 2024. The video was published on May 13, 2024.

