Is Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). CDR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.23, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.15. Over the past 52 weeks, CDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.07 and as low as 4.92, with a median of 6.73.

Finally, investors should note that CDR has a P/CF ratio of 4.26. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.84. Over the past 52 weeks, CDR's P/CF has been as high as 9.40 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 4.81.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cedar Realty Trust is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CDR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

