Markets
FUN

Is Cedar Fair Stock Headed for $43?

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) could be the most attractive stock for investors looking to bet on a rebound in the battered theme park industry niche. Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling started coverage on the sector by singling out the regional park specialist with a buy rating and a $43 price target, equating to a 30% return from current levels.

Cedar Fair, like its peers Six Flags and SeaWorld, has seen its stock price plummet through the social distancing efforts that started in mid-March. That slump could set the stage for a sharp rebound if conditions improve in time for the peak summer attendance season.

Conversely, there's a good chance that these stocks will fall further if demand doesn't return, or if an outbreak occurs at any one of their parks following reopening.

A roller coaster in action.

Image source: Getty Images.

Cedar Fair does boast some valuable assets, including a robust season pass program that's still attracting strong demand. Yet it's likely that the industry will take a year or longer to recover lost ground -- especially as the COVID-19 threat remains.

That's why investors who aren't seeking high-risk situations might want to keep this stock on their watch list, rather than purchasing shares, until they see evidence of a sustained operating rebound.

10 stocks we like better than Cedar Fair
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cedar Fair wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cedar Fair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular