Is Cedar Fair (FUN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Cedar Fair, L.P. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 287 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cedar Fair, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUN's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FUN has gained about 8.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 23.8% on average. As we can see, Cedar Fair, L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, G-III Apparel Group (GIII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.5%.

For G-III Apparel Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cedar Fair, L.P. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.1% this year, meaning that FUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

G-III Apparel Group, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved -19.5% so far this year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. and G-III Apparel Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

