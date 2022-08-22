Is CECO Environmental (CECE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CECO Environmental (CECE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

CECO Environmental is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CECO Environmental is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECE's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CECE has gained about 53.8% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -13.7%. As we can see, CECO Environmental is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.

The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger's current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CECO Environmental belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.4% this year, meaning that CECE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, W.W. Grainger falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #174. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.2%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on CECO Environmental and W.W. Grainger as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.