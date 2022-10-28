Is CECO Environmental (CECE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CECO Environmental (CECE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

CECO Environmental is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CECO Environmental is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECE's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CECE has gained about 86.2% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -17%. This means that CECO Environmental is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Greif (GEF). The stock has returned 10.7% year-to-date.

For Greif, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CECO Environmental is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15% so far this year, meaning that CECE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Greif belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved -7.9% year to date.

CECO Environmental and Greif could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





