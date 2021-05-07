Is CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CDW's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, CDW had US$4.25b of debt, up from US$3.82b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$878.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$3.37b.

How Healthy Is CDW's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CDW Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CDW had liabilities of US$3.71b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.17b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$878.6m as well as receivables valued at US$3.63b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.37b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded CDW shares are worth a very impressive total of US$24.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

CDW's net debt of 2.0 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.3 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. CDW grew its EBIT by 10.0% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CDW's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, CDW recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 84% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, CDW's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And its interest cover is good too. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that CDW takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CDW you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

