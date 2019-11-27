Is CDW (CDW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CDW (CDW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CDW is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 629 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CDW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDW's full-year earnings has moved 2.05% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CDW has returned 69.02% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 29.82% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CDW is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CDW belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.82% so far this year, meaning that CDW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CDW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

