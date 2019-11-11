Is CDW (CDW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CDW (CDW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CDW is one of 629 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CDW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDW's full-year earnings has moved 2.05% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CDW has moved about 64.74% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 28.26%. As we can see, CDW is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CDW is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.58% so far this year, meaning that CDW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CDW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.