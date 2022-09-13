Is CBTX (CBTX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CBTX (CBTX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CBTX is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CBTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBTX's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CBTX has gained about 4.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -11.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CBTX is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.8%.

The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CBTX is a member of the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 64 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.7% this year, meaning that CBTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 90 stocks and is ranked #14. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CBTX and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.





