Is CBRE Group (CBRE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CBRE Group (CBRE). CBRE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.69, which compares to its industry's average of 14.94. CBRE's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.29 and as low as 13.56, with a median of 19.39, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CBRE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.33. Over the last 12 months, CBRE's PEG has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.76.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CBRE has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.79.

Investors could also keep in mind Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), an Real Estate - Operations stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.77 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 14.94 and average PEG ratio of 1.33.

Over the last 12 months, CWK's P/E has been as high as 15.68, as low as 7.66, with a median of 11.42, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.57, as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.14.

Cushman & Wakefield also has a P/B ratio of 2.90 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 0.58. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.06, as low as 2.89, with a median of 3.40.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CBRE Group and Cushman & Wakefield's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CBRE and CWK is an impressive value stock right now.

