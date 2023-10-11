Is Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CBOE Global (CBOE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CBOE Global is one of 848 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBOE Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CBOE has returned about 28.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 4.5%. This means that CBOE Global is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Invitation Home (INVH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.8%.

For Invitation Home, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CBOE Global is a member of the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.2% so far this year, meaning that CBOE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Invitation Home belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved -2.6% year to date.

CBOE Global and Invitation Home could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invitation Home (INVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.