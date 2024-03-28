Is CBIZ (CBZ) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CBIZ (CBZ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

CBIZ is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBIZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CBZ has returned 24.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CBIZ is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO). The stock has returned 28.5% year-to-date.

For CompoSecure, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CBIZ belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, so CBZ is performing better in this area.

In contrast, CompoSecure, Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.6%.

CBIZ and CompoSecure, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.