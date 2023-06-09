Is CBIZ (CBZ) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CBIZ (CBZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CBIZ is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 334 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBIZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CBZ has moved about 13.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 5.4% on average. This shows that CBIZ is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY). The stock has returned 9.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cap Gemini SA's current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CBIZ is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.6% so far this year, so CBZ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Cap Gemini SA belongs to the Outsourcing industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved -4.3% year to date.

CBIZ and Cap Gemini SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

