Is CBD (CBD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CBD (CBD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

CBD is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 231 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBD's full-year earnings has moved 204.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CBD has gained about 21.3% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -8.4%. This shows that CBD is outperforming its peers so far this year.

PC Connection (CNXN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.6%.

The consensus estimate for PC Connection's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CBD belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, so CBD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, PC Connection falls under the Retail - Computer Hardware industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #9. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CBD and PC Connection. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

