Is CB Financial Services (CBFV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is CB Financial Services (CBFV). CBFV is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.21. CBFV's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.94 and as low as 8.90, with a median of 14.97, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for CBFV is its P/B ratio of 0.92. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past 12 months, CBFV's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 0.96.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CBFV has a P/S ratio of 1.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.73.

Finally, our model also underscores that CBFV has a P/CF ratio of 7.34. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.46. Over the past year, CBFV's P/CF has been as high as 12.08 and as low as 7.25, with a median of 10.79.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at Midland States Bancorp (MSBI). MSBI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Midland States Bancorp has a P/B ratio of 0.88 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.41. For MSBI, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.01, as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.88 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CB Financial Services and Midland States Bancorp are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CBFV and MSBI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

