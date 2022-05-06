Is CB Financial Services (CBFV) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is CB Financial Services (CBFV). CBFV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.04, which compares to its industry's average of 10.15. Over the last 12 months, CBFV's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.94 and as low as 9.57, with a median of 15.12.

Another notable valuation metric for CBFV is its P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.74. Over the past year, CBFV's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 0.96.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CBFV has a P/S ratio of 1.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.81.

Finally, we should also recognize that CBFV has a P/CF ratio of 7.70. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.06. Within the past 12 months, CBFV's P/CF has been as high as 12.08 and as low as 7.28, with a median of 10.79.

The Community Financial (TCFC) may be another strong Banks - Northeast stock to add to your shortlist. TCFC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

The Community Financial sports a P/B ratio of 1.06 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.74. In the past 52 weeks, TCFC's P/B has been as high as 1.13, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.07.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CB Financial Services and The Community Financial are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CBFV and TCFC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

