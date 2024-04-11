Is CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cava Group (CAVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cava Group is one of 215 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 65.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CAVA has moved about 48.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9%. As we can see, Cava Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Deckers (DECK). The stock has returned 21.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Deckers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.7% so far this year, so CAVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Deckers, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #179. The industry has moved +7.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Cava Group and Deckers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

