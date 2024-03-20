Is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPCAY's full-year earnings has moved 28.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CPCAY has returned about 8.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.3%.

The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group's current year EPS has increased 53.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that CPCAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Golden Ocean Group falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.3%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Golden Ocean Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.