Is Caterpillar (CAT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Caterpillar (CAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Caterpillar is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAT's full-year earnings has moved 19.58% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CAT has returned about 20.57% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 14.25%. This means that Caterpillar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CAT belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.04% so far this year, so CAT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to CAT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

