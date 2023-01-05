Is Caterpillar (CAT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Caterpillar (CAT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Caterpillar is one of 221 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Caterpillar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAT's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CAT has returned 0.8% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -11.1%. This shows that Caterpillar is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CECO Environmental (CECO). The stock has returned 1.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental's current year EPS has increased 19.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Caterpillar belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.7% so far this year, so CAT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, CECO Environmental falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.5%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Caterpillar and CECO Environmental as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.