Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 70% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is:

23% = US$54m ÷ US$241m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 23%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Given the circumstances, the significant 56% net income growth seen by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals over the last five years is not surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 21% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:CPRX Past Earnings Growth October 5th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

