Is Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Cassava Sciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 977 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SAVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAVA's full-year earnings has moved 228.57% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SAVA has moved about 659.97% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.40% on average. This means that Cassava Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SAVA belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 190 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.10% this year, meaning that SAVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SAVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



