Is CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is CASI Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 CASI Pharmaceuticals had US$2.01m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$72.9m in cash, so it actually has US$70.9m net cash.

A Look At CASI Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:CASI Debt to Equity History September 19th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, CASI Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$10.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$17.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$72.9m in cash and US$5.77m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$51.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that CASI Pharmaceuticals has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, CASI Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CASI Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, CASI Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$22m, which is a gain of 115%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is CASI Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months CASI Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$54m of cash and made a loss of US$52m. However, it has net cash of US$70.9m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Importantly, CASI Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CASI Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

