Is Casey's General Stores, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.0% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Casey's General Stores' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Casey's General Stores is:

15% = US$340m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Casey's General Stores' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Casey's General Stores seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This probably goes some way in explaining Casey's General Stores' moderate 8.2% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Casey's General Stores' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 7.9% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:CASY Past Earnings Growth August 14th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Casey's General Stores is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Casey's General Stores Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Casey's General Stores has a low three-year median payout ratio of 16%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 84% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Casey's General Stores has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 18%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 13%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Casey's General Stores' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

