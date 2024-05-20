Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Casey's General Stores (CASY). CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 23.47, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.55. Over the last 12 months, CASY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.86 and as low as 20.20, with a median of 22.13.

Investors will also notice that CASY has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CASY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.42. Over the past 52 weeks, CASY's PEG has been as high as 2.55 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 2.19.

Investors should also recognize that CASY has a P/B ratio of 4.19. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.22. Over the past 12 months, CASY's P/B has been as high as 4.27 and as low as 3.05, with a median of 3.58.

Finally, we should also recognize that CASY has a P/CF ratio of 15.38. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.45. Within the past 12 months, CASY's P/CF has been as high as 15.67 and as low as 10.74, with a median of 12.72.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Casey's General Stores is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CASY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

