Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 21.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Casey's General Stores is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, 1stdibs.com (DIBS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.2%.

Over the past three months, 1stdibs.com's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.7% this year, meaning that CASY is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

1stdibs.com, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +17.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Casey's General Stores and 1stdibs.com. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.