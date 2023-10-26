Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Casey's General Stores (CASY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Casey's General Stores is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 19.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 8.6%. As we can see, Casey's General Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carvana (CVNA). The stock has returned 521.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Carvana's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.4% so far this year, so CASY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carvana, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved +26.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Casey's General Stores and Carvana as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.