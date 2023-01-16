Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Casey's General Stores (CASY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 20.8% on average. As we can see, Casey's General Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ross Stores (ROST). The stock is up 3.4% year-to-date.

For Ross Stores, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.2% so far this year, meaning that CASY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ross Stores falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Casey's General Stores and Ross Stores as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.