Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Casey's General Stores (CASY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Casey's General Stores is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 2.14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CASY has gained about 24.08% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have an average of 0%. This means that Casey's General Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CASY is a member of the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #230 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

CASY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

