Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CASY has returned about 18.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -27.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Casey's General Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tecnoglass (TGLS). The stock is up 13.7% year-to-date.

In Tecnoglass' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.5% so far this year, so CASY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.4%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Casey's General Stores and Tecnoglass as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)

