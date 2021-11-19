Is Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Carvana's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Carvana had debt of US$3.09b, up from US$821.5m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$609.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.48b.

A Look At Carvana's Liabilities

NYSE:CVNA Debt to Equity History November 19th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Carvana had liabilities of US$1.26b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.39b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$609.0m as well as receivables valued at US$188.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.86b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Carvana has a titanic market capitalization of US$51.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Carvana's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Carvana reported revenue of US$11b, which is a gain of 124%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Carvana still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$98m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$2.1b in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Carvana has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

