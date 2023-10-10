Is Carvana (CVNA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Carvana (CVNA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carvana is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 31.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CVNA has returned 720% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 11.3%. This means that Carvana is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Deckers (DECK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.2%.

Over the past three months, Deckers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.2% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Deckers falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.6%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carvana and Deckers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

