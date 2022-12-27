Is Carter Bankshares (CARE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Carter Bankshares (CARE). CARE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.08, which compares to its industry's average of 8.18. Over the last 12 months, CARE's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.55 and as low as 6.98, with a median of 8.40.

Another notable valuation metric for CARE is its P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.46. CARE's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.11, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CARE has a P/S ratio of 2.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.69.

Finally, our model also underscores that CARE has a P/CF ratio of 3.59. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.44. CARE's P/CF has been as high as 9.83 and as low as 2.87, with a median of 3.79, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Carter Bankshares's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CARE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

