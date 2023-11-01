Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Carrols Restaurant Group is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 7500% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TAST has gained about 322.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.2% on average. This shows that Carrols Restaurant Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Wingstop (WING) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.8%.

For Wingstop, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carrols Restaurant Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, meaning that TAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Wingstop is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carrols Restaurant Group and Wingstop. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

