Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carrols Restaurant Group is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 3500% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TAST has returned 382.4% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 18%. This means that Carrols Restaurant Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Urban Outfitters (URBN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.5%.

Over the past three months, Urban Outfitters' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Carrols Restaurant Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.6% so far this year, meaning that TAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Urban Outfitters, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved +21.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carrols Restaurant Group and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.