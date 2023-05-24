Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carrols Restaurant Group is one of 219 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 63.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TAST has returned 316.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8.1% on average. This means that Carrols Restaurant Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Tecnoglass (TGLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.8%.

Over the past three months, Tecnoglass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Carrols Restaurant Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that TAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.6%.

Carrols Restaurant Group and Tecnoglass could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

