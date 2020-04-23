Is CARRIER GLOBAL (CARR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is CARRIER GLOBAL (CARR). CARR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.56, which compares to its industry's average of 19.28. CARR's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.66 and as low as 7.53, with a median of 8.11, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that CARR holds a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CARR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.50. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR's PEG has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.01.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CARRIER GLOBAL is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CARR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

