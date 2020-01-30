Is Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Carriage Services (CSV). CSV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.82, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.94. Over the past year, CSV's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.96 and as low as 12.05, with a median of 14.03.

We also note that CSV holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CSV's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.47. CSV's PEG has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.94, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CSV has a P/B ratio of 1.94. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CSV's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.70. CSV's P/B has been as high as 2.24 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.66, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Carriage Services is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CSV sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

